iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 2.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $293.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

