iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

