iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is HC Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after buying an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter.

IYW opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

