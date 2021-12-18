Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 101,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the third quarter worth $13,057,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at $11,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at $9,746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 301,119.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 301,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 56.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

ITMR opened at $30.87 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $497.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

