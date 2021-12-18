ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITOCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $66.90.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.11 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Research analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

