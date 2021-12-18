Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 183.74% and a negative net margin of 973.74%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

