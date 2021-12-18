James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $542.83

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.83 ($7.17) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.45). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 556 ($7.35), with a volume of 25,932 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 551.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 542.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. James Halstead’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

