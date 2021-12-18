Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,750,000 after purchasing an additional 260,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

