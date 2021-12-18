Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG opened at $150.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

