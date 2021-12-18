Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.51 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

