Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,084,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $246.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

