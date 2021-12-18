Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,199 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

