Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 402.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Mosaic worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

