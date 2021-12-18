Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 23,384 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,642,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

