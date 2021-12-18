Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 46,689 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $334,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

