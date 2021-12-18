Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 546,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,743,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 90,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $52.84.

