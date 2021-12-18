JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,706,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 10,850,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,502.9 days.

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

