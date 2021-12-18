JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 27.3% in November

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,430,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 27,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $71.04. 13,057,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,030,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

