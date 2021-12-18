Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.60.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LDOS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

