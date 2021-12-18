Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.
NASDAQ LVLU opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $15.09.
About Lulus Fashion Lounge
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.