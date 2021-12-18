Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

