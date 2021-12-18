Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will earn $9.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OMVJF opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.