Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSL in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.49.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

