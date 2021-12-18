JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Up 38.0% in November

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

