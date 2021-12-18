JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.66

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.66 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 101.70 ($1.34). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,171,742 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Hans Joern Rieks bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £98,800 ($130,566.94).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

