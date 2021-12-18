JOE Price Reaches $2.42 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. JOE has a market cap of $347.25 million and $12.14 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00005163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,759.24 or 0.99881172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 143,672,764 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

