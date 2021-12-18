Joint Ventures 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,375.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 110.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 61.2% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $23,640.87 and approximately $13,375.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

