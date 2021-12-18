JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

