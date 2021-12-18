JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.