Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.19 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.