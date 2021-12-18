Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

JBAXY opened at $12.68 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

