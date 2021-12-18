JulSwap Price Tops $0.0233 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $884,537.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.58 or 0.08386309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,520.02 or 0.99839741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

