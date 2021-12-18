JustBet Reaches Market Cap of $622,217.13 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. JustBet has a total market cap of $622,217.13 and $732.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

