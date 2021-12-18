K21 Market Cap Tops $31.91 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, K21 has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $31.91 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00004865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007550 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,080,813 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars.

