Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.94. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,474 shares of company stock worth $11,344,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Kadant by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 91,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,743. Kadant has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

