Kadena 1-Day Volume Tops $46.46 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $46.46 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.14 or 0.00023788 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.91 or 0.08364680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,759.24 or 0.99881172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,715,686 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

