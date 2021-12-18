Kalata (KALA) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $214,529.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalata has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.76 or 0.08332544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,591.15 or 0.99909114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

