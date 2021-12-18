Karura (KAR) Price Reaches $3.71 on Top Exchanges

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Karura coin can currently be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00007749 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Karura has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $82.59 million and $1.65 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.12 or 0.08295871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.17 or 0.99886502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

