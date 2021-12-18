Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.62 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

