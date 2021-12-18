Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $544.96 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00008008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $544.96 million and $74.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00248697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.60 or 0.00550363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 144,276,453 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

