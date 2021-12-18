KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 699,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

