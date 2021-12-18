KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. KickToken has a market cap of $5.72 million and $656,190.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,435,378,878 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

