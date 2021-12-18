Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.66. 331,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,622. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

