Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.