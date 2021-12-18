Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

