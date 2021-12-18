KIMCHI.finance Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $258,174.77 and approximately $42,342.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007241 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

