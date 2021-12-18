Kin Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Kin has a market capitalization of $138.96 million and $3.87 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00247010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00157027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,674,719,752,175 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

