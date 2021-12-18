Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 6,097 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.17. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

