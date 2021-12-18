Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 6,097 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.17. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $289.23.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
