Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $215.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

