Klaytn Hits Market Capitalization of $3.25 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $31.24 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.75 or 0.08365771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.61 or 1.00173267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.62 or 0.01146103 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,749,229,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,477,953 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

