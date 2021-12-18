KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 1,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. KludeIn I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

